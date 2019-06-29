Over 50,000 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in April

29 June 2019 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Some 54,900 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in April 2019, which is 6.03 percent less compared to April 2018, Trend reports referring to Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of tourists who visited Turkey in April 2019 was 1.67 percent.

In January-April 2019, 213,300 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey, which is 0.30 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of tourists who visited Turkey in January-April 2019 was 2.44 percent.

The ministry noted that 3.293 million tourists visited Turkey in April 2019, which is 24.01 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

During this period, over 1.3 million tourists visited Istanbul, while 931,000 tourists tourists visited Antalya.

According to the ministry, in January-April 2019, 8,735 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 12.22 percent more compared to January-April 2018.

