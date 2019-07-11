Turkey closes Dardanelles Strait for int'l sea voyages

11 July 2019 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey has closed the Dardanelles Strait for international sea voyages for the second time this week, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

Due to the thick fog, the strait was closed for international navigation today at 08:00 (GMT + 3).

The strait was also closed for international sea voyages on Feb. 23. The closure was associated with thick fog which dropped the visibility to below 10 meters.

---

