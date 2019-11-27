Turkish offensive in Syria to continue until achievement of its goals

27 November 2019 06:09 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish military operation Peace Spring in northern Syria will continue until all its goals are achieved, a statement adopted following a meeting of the Turkish National Security Council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The operation Peace Spring will continue until it reaches all its objectives", the statement pointed out.
According to the statement, Ankara expects that the countries, which signed an agreement on creation of the 30-kilometer safe zone in Syria, would complete work on clearing this area of terrorists as soon as possible.

President Erdogan has repeatedly said that Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to ensure safety of its border and accommodate Syrian refugees in the area. As of today, Ankara is the largest host country of registered refugees, with over 3.6 million displaced Syrians living in Turkey.

On 17 October, Turkey agreed with the United States on a 120-hour ceasefire to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters from the Syrian-Turkish border.

As the ceasefire came to an end, Turkey and Russia signed on 22 October their memorandum, setting conditions for the peaceful withdrawal and envisioning joint patrols to ensure the implementation of the agreement. Since then, joint patrols are conducted regularly by the Russian military police and the Turkish troops.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Space Research Institute to be established in Turkey
ICT 26 November 19:42
Prototype of domestic high-speed train to be presented in Turkey
Turkey 26 November 18:18
Air passenger traffic between Azerbaijan, Turkey increases
Turkey 26 November 18:15
Export of electrical goods from Turkey to Central Asia up
Turkey 26 November 16:32
Iran, Syria to create two joint companies to boost Iranian presence in Syrian reconstruction era
Business 26 November 15:32
TANAP turns Turkey into key country to ensure EU’s energy security
Oil&Gas 26 November 14:31
Latest
NYC lawmakers vote to adopt vaping ban
US 06:42
Israeli warplanes strike targets in Gaza following rocket launches
Israel 05:22
Fire brigades fight cave fire in California
US 04:14
Ariane rocket launches two satellites from French Guiana
World 02:26
Over 20 injured as bus with Russian tourists collided with truck in Dominican Republic
Other News 01:29
Powerful quake kills 21 in Albania as buildings bury residents
World 00:50
Six killed, 15 wounded as three blasts rock Iraqi capital
Arab World 00:01
Two launches from Gaza Strip identified as sirens go off in Sderot
Israel 26 November 23:35
Ministry: Armenian speculation about alleged provocation attempt by Azerbaijani army is unfounded
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 November 23:08