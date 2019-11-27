Food poisoning of over 100 schoolchildren in Turkey - media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A mass food poisoning of schoolchildren occurred in Turkey’s Sakarya province, Trend reports referring to Turkish media Nov. 27.

As many as 141 schoolchildren were hospitalized.

The poisoning was caused by poor-quality food in the dining room of one of the schools.

Last time mass food poisoning in Turkey was recorded in Istanbul Nov. 4, when 44 people were hospitalized. The cause of the poisoning was the consumption of greens, resembling spinach, which was sold in street markets.

