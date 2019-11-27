Food poisoning of over 100 schoolchildren in Turkey - media

27 November 2019 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A mass food poisoning of schoolchildren occurred in Turkey’s Sakarya province, Trend reports referring to Turkish media Nov. 27.

As many as 141 schoolchildren were hospitalized.

The poisoning was caused by poor-quality food in the dining room of one of the schools.

Last time mass food poisoning in Turkey was recorded in Istanbul Nov. 4, when 44 people were hospitalized. The cause of the poisoning was the consumption of greens, resembling spinach, which was sold in street markets.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Cargo transshipment from India via Turkish ports exceeded 3.2 million tons in October 2019
Turkey 11:42
Sea voyages again cancelled in Turkey
Turkey 10:34
Almost 100 Chinese companies registered in Turkey in 10 months of 2019
Turkey 10:25
Turkey increases export of chemical products to Iran (Exclusive)
Turkey 10:04
Turkish offensive in Syria to continue until achievement of its goals
Turkey 06:09
Space Research Institute to be established in Turkey
ICT 26 November 19:42
Latest
Iran saves money and gasoline through petrol subsidy reform plan
Oil&Gas 12:13
Baku Higher Oil School launches project Business Education for Engineers
Oil&Gas 12:11
LUKOIL sees 21% decrease in fuel oil output at European refineries
Oil&Gas 12:01
Kazakhstan's National Bank issues collection coins depicting butterflies (PHOTO)
Kazakhstan 12:00
New Zealand central bank plans to ramp up oversight of banks
Other News 11:59
Georgia to take Chairmanship of CoE Committee
Georgia 11:57
LUKOIL’s sales down by more than 8%
Oil&Gas 11:54
Cargo transshipment from India via Turkish ports exceeded 3.2 million tons in October 2019
Turkey 11:42
BP: Total oil production from ACG to reach 500M tons by late 2019
Oil&Gas 11:37