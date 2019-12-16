Turkey may close Incirlik Air Base, Kurecik radar station if deemed necessary

16 December 2019 02:07 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said Ankara may close two bases in Turkey where U.S. soldiers are stationed "if necessary", Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"If necessary, we will discuss with all our delegations, and if necessary, we may close Incirlik [air base in southern Adana province] and Kurecik [radar station in eastern Malatya province]," Erdogan said in an interview on TV channel AHaber.

"If they are threatening us with the implementation of these sanctions, of course we will be retaliating," he said.

Speaking about a resolution passed in the U.S. Senate on Armenian allegations over the events of 1915, Erdogan said the bill was "completely political", adding: "It is very important for both sides that the U.S. does not take irreparable steps in our relations."

"We regret that the polarization in U.S. domestic politics has had negative consequences for us and that some groups abuse developments about our country for their own interests in order to weaken [President Donald] Trump," Erdogan added.

He suggested that Turkey could also respond with parliamentary resolutions recognizing the killings of indigenous Americans in past centuries as genocide.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China suspends planned tariffs scheduled for December 15 on some U.S. goods
China 00:39
Iranian MFA: Iran not prohibited from carrying out missile tests
Nuclear Program 15 December 12:43
Mnuchin says trade deal with China to boost global economy
US 15 December 10:32
North Korea conducts new test at rocket site, aims to 'overpower U.S. nuclear threats'
Other News 14 December 20:42
Turkish municipality to purchase cement via tender
Turkey 14 December 13:43
Share of renewables in Turkey’s energy sector exceeded 70%
Oil&Gas 14 December 13:03
Latest
Iranian president tells new ambassador to Russia to expand relations with Moscow
Politics 02:58
Argentina to allow refugee Morales of Bolivia to make political statements
Other News 01:18
China suspends planned tariffs scheduled for December 15 on some U.S. goods
China 00:39
Netanyahu says Brazil committed to move embassy to Jerusalem in 2020
Israel 15 December 23:57
5.0-magnitude quake hits Pacific-Antarctic Ridge: USGS
Other News 15 December 23:15
At least 10 dead from fan factory fire in Bangladesh capital
Other News 15 December 22:33
Czech Republic implements projects on modern technologies in Georgia (Exclusive)
Business 15 December 22:00
Mikhail Zabelin re-elected as chairman of Azerbaijan’s Russian Community
Politics 15 December 21:17
Invitations sent to foreign organizations to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 15 December 21:16