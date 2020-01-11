Turkey to export domestic TOGG electric car to neighboring countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey is interested in exporting domestic electric car under the TOGG brand to the markets of Turkic-speaking countries, Turkey’s Ministry of Industry and Technology told Trend.

Exporting the domestic TOGG electric car to the markets of neighboring and fraternal Turkic-speaking countries will be one of the priorities after starting the mass production.

The TOGG car will be competitive both in Turkey’s car market and in Turkic-speaking countries car markets, the ministry said.

On December 27, 2019 the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan tested the first domestic TOGG electric car.

Erdogan’s order to launch serial production of the first Turkish electric car was previously published in the Turkey's Resmi official newspaper.

Project’s investments will amount to $22 billion to be made within 13 years. Turkey’s Automobiles Initiative Group (TOGG) plans to produce 175,000 cars of five models a year.

By 2022, the network of stations for recharging electric car batteries will be ready throughout Turkey.



