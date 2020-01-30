Turkey discloses expected inflation rate by late 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The inflation rate is expected to reach 8.2 percent in Turkey by late 2020, Head of the Turkish Central Bank Murat Uysal said, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

The Turkish Central Bank predicted in early 2019 that the inflation rate in Turkey will amount to 8.2 percent by the end of 2020 while 5.4 percent by the end of 2021.

In accordance with the Turkish Statistical Institute’s data, the inflation rate amounted to 11.8 percent in Turkey in 2019.

