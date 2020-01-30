Turkey discloses expected inflation rate by late 2020

30 January 2020 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The inflation rate is expected to reach 8.2 percent in Turkey by late 2020, Head of the Turkish Central Bank Murat Uysal said, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

The Turkish Central Bank predicted in early 2019 that the inflation rate in Turkey will amount to 8.2 percent by the end of 2020 while 5.4 percent by the end of 2021.

In accordance with the Turkish Statistical Institute’s data, the inflation rate amounted to 11.8 percent in Turkey in 2019.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ambassador: Azerbaijan renders assistance to Turkey after deadly quake
Politics 14:37
Turkey evacuates Georgian citizens from China due to coronavirus
Georgia 14:17
Azerbaijani, Turkish citizens to be evacuated from China due to coronavirus
Azerbaijan 12:59
Number of vehicles in Turkey increases
Turkey 12:27
Number of Kazakh companies slightly up in Turkey in 2019
Turkey 10:28
Turkey's Scientific, Technological Research Council to carry out projects in Azerbaijan
Society 10:10
Latest
Iran's exports via East Azerbaijan province up
Business 14:49
Gulf Drilling Azerbaijan announces drilling plans for 2020
Oil&Gas 14:48
Azercosmos strikes new deal to broadcast Russian TV channels (PHOTO)
ICT 14:41
US project in Georgia to facilitate FDI inflows
Business 14:38
Ambassador: Azerbaijan renders assistance to Turkey after deadly quake
Politics 14:37
Ambassador: Azerbaijanis to be evacuated from China along with Turkish citizens
Politics 14:35
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JV announces tender to buy building materials
Tenders 14:32
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iranian ports increases
Business 14:29
Some functions on Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways website to be temporarily unavailable
Society 14:22