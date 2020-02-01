Number of Kazakh companies slightly up in Turkey in 2019

1 February 2020 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Thirty-five companies with Kazakh capital were registered in Turkey in 2019, which is two companies more than in 2018, Trend reports with reference to the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB).

The total capital of Kazakh companies registered in Turkey in 2019 amounted to just over 5.8 million Turkish liras ($976,105), while this figure was 3.5 million Turkish liras ($596,014) in 2018.

Most of the Kazakh companies were registered in Istanbul (22 companies) with a total capital of over 3.3 million Turkish liras ($568,288) in 2019.

During this period, nine companies with Kazakh capital were registered in Turkey's Antalya province. The total capital of the Kazakh companies registered in 2019 in the province of Antalya amounted to over 1.5 million Turkish liras ($257,427).

Two mining companies, seven construction companies, 18 companies in the wholesale and retail trade, two travel companies with Kazakh capital were registered in Turkey in 2019.

The remaining 13 companies with Kazakh capital are involved in other sectors of the economy.

According to TOBB, the total capital of 18 companies engaged in the wholesale and retail trade registered in 2019 exceeded 2.1 million Turkish liras ($363,792).

(1 USD = 5.9512 TRY on Jan. 30)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Plane evacuating citizens of Azerbaijan, Turkey from China flies out from Mongolia
Society 15:21
Turkey discloses value of electrical goods exported to Georgia
Business 13:22
Turkey increases export of electrical goods to Azerbaijan
Business 13:18
Turkey increases export of grain, legumes to Uzbekistan
Business 12:00
Plane evacuating citizens of Turkey, Azerbaijan flies out from China
Society 10:00
Export of Turkish steel, cement to Uzbekistan increases
Business 31 January 20:31
Latest
Azerbaijani CEC instructs district election commissions
Politics 15:51
Iran discloses number of new enterprises in Tehran province
Business 15:43
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company announces tender to buy pumps
Tenders 15:33
Azerbaijani CEC terminates powers of party representative involved in elections
Politics 15:24
Plane evacuating citizens of Azerbaijan, Turkey from China flies out from Mongolia
Society 15:21
Georgian PM meets with newly appointed US Ambassador
Georgia 15:16
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 15:12
Preventive measures against coronavirus taken at Iran's border terminals, airports
Iran 15:08
Azerbaijan's AFB Bank increases volume of consumer loans
Finance 14:58