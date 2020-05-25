Cement exports from Turkey to Kyrgyzstan fall sharply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Cement exports from Turkey to Kyrgyzstan dropped by 34.5 percent in the first 4 months 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, amounting to $161,000, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend on May 18.

In April 2020, exports from Turkey to Kyrgyzstan plunged by 71.6 percent compared to April 2019 and amounted to $16,700.

Turkey’s export of cement to international markets from January through April 2020 made up over $1.1 billion, which equals to the indicator in the same period of 2019.

The cement export from Turkey amounted to 2.2 percent of the country’s total export from Jan. through Apr. 2020.

"Turkey’s export of cement to international markets amounted to $231.7 million in April 2020, which is 25.5 percent less compared to the same month of 2019," the ministry said.

In April of this year, Turkey’s export of cement to international markets amounted to 2.6 percent of the country’s total export.

"During the last twelve months (from April 2019 through April 2020), Turkey exported cement worth $3.5 billion," " said the ministry.

