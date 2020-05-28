Turkey sees drastic fall in number of tourists from France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Only 103 tourists from France visited Turkey in April 2020, which is 99.8 percent less compared to the same period in 2019, Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend.

The share of French citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in April 2020 amounted to 0.4 percent.

From January through April 2020, 93,486 tourists from France visited Turkey, which is 48.5 percent less compared to the same period in 2019.

The share of French citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in the reporting period amounted to nearly 2.2 percent.

According to the ministry, in April 2020, 24,238 tourists visited Turkey, which is 99.2 percent less compared to April 2019.

In the first 4 months of this year, over 4.2 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 51.2 percent more than in the same period of 2019.

