5.5-magnitude quake hits 13 km south of Marmaris, Turkey
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 13 km south of Marmaris, Turkey at 17:43:28 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 62.26 km, was initially determined to be at 36.7307 degrees north latitude and 28.2514 degrees east longitude.
