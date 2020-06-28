5.5-magnitude quake hits 13 km south of Marmaris, Turkey

Turkey 28 June 2020 23:03 (UTC+04:00)
5.5-magnitude quake hits 13 km south of Marmaris, Turkey

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 13 km south of Marmaris, Turkey at 17:43:28 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 62.26 km, was initially determined to be at 36.7307 degrees north latitude and 28.2514 degrees east longitude.

