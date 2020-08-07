Erdogan: Those injured in Beirut explosion can be treated in Turkey's hospitals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The people injured in the Beirut explosion can be treated in Turkish hospitals, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports referring to Turkish media outlets on August 7.

“Turkey will not leave the people of Lebanon alone with their grief in the difficult days,” Erdogan said.

“Turkey is ready to provide Lebanon with any support to get out of the crisis,” the Turkish president added.

On August 4, a massive explosion occurred in the port of Beirut, as a result of which hundreds of Lebanese were killed and more than four thousand were wounded.

