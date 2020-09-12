Turkey increases steel export to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Export of steel from Turkey to Russia grew by 23.52 percent from January through July 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, having reached $49.7 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In July 2020, steel exports from Turkey to Russia increased by 98.96 percent compared to July 2019, and amounted $12.7 million.

Export of steel from Turkey to world markets dropped by 16.4 percent in the first 7 months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to $12.7 billion.

According to the ministry, the overall export of steel from Turkey made up 7.8 percent of the country's total export over the reporting period.

In July 2020, Turkey exported $1 million worth of steel abroad, which is 15.4 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, the ministry noted.

Turkey’s steel export for May 2020 amounted to 7 percent of the country's total export.

From July 2019 through July 2020, Turkey exported the steel in the amount of over $12.5 billion to foreign markets.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu