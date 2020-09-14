Georgia's seven-month import of steel from Turkey shows uptick

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The value of steel export from Turkey to Georgia grew by 0.6 percent in the first seven months of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, having stood at $68.2 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In July 2020, Turkey exported steel in the amount of $12.6 million to Georgia, which is 0.9 percent less than in July 2019.

Steel export from Turkey to international markets dropped by 16.4 percent from January through July 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, and amounted to $7 billion.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s steel export made up 7.8 percent of the country's total export over this period.

In July 2020, Turkey exported the steel worth $1 billion to foreign markets, which is 15.4 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, the ministry said.

Turkey’s total steel export in July 2020 made up 7 percent.

Over the past 12 months (from July 2019 through July 2020), Turkey exported the steel worth $12.4 billion abroad.

