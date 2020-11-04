Turkish municipality opens tender for compulsory insurance of vehicles

Turkey 4 November 2020 15:48 (UTC+04:00)
Turkish municipality opens tender for compulsory insurance of vehicles
Sales of Georgian Herbia company to up Finance 16:23
Georgian Basisbank sees decrease in appropriated movable and immovable property Finance 16:22
Construction of thermal power plant in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya starts Oil&Gas 16:22
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan’s Tartar city - Defense Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:20
Movable and immovable property appropriated by Georgian TBC Bank up Finance 16:20
Turkey unveils 9M2020 cargo shipment via its ports from Lebanon Turkey 16:19
Turkey registers more Uzbek investors Turkey 16:18
Azerbaijan reveals data on this year's repo transactions Finance 16:16
Azerbaijan to prosecute individuals sharing videos from battlefield - State Security Service Politics 16:14
Turkey-registered Kazakh companies raise total capital Turkey 16:12
Kainar-AKB battery factory expanding production volume in Kazakhstan Business 16:10
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for October 2020 Business 15:59
Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee to launch first flights to country's Turkistan Transport 15:58
Everyone must unconditionally support Azerbaijan's territorial integrity - Turkish FM Politics 15:44
Kazakhstan, Russian Tatneft agree on timeframe for production of tires Business 15:39
Number of people recovered from COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 500,000 Society 15:25
Azerbaijan's state committee holds auction on property privatization Business 15:22
Contract to be signed on Iran's Farzad B gas field Oil&Gas 15:10
Azerbaijan confirms 667 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:09
Bank of Georgia sees increase in movable and immovable property Finance 14:57
Azerbaijan kills Armenian servicemen, destroys military equipment in direction of Agdere district Politics 14:57
Iran's Pars Oil & Gas Company to launch another plant Oil&Gas 14:47
Review of Georgian imports from Japan Business 14:40
Turkey’s activity on Turkmenistan's Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange for October 2020 Business 14:37
Victims of Armenian terror were commemorated in Jordan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:37
Head of Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communuties visited the State Committee (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:36
Azerbaijan discloses number of Smerch missiles neutralized in Aghjabadi, Aghdam districts Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:30
Azerbaijani army has tactical, fire, territorial advantage over Armenian Armed Forces -MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:28
Gold price in Azerbaijan up Finance 14:18
UK heading for double-dip recession this winter Europe 14:15
Iran reveals industrial and mining companies sales data for seventh month Business 14:10
New livestock complexes being built in Turkmenistan Business 13:53
Turkmenistan - good at emphasizing its potential as gas producer, exporter – Oxford Energy Institute Oil&Gas 13:51
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks advantages of instant payment system Finance 13:45
No surviving building in Fuzuli district on which Azerbaijani flag could be hoisted – prosecutor general Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:43
Uzbekistan, Oman agree on attracting foreign investment into Uzbek national economy Finance 13:43
Russia’s exporters to expand their presence in Uzbekistan’s trade networks Business 13:42
Trump win could be most bullish outcome for oil, while Biden could benefit short-term demand Oil&Gas 13:41
Turkey reveals 9M2020 volume of cargo shipment via its ports from Algeria Turkey 13:35
Armenia spreads another lie - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:34
Uzbekistan’s Fergana leads in export of agricultural products Uzbekistan 13:31
Uzbekistan starts export of tobacco-free nicotine packs to Belarus Business 13:28
Armenia always want to present themselves as people who always suffering, crying, needing help - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:26
Monitoring Group prepares report on shelling of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian Armed Forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:26
Volume of food products sold in Baku drops slightly Business 13:23
Pashinyan tries to use every fake method in order to get some support - President Aliyev Politics 13:23
Pashinyan must say that he will pull back the troops from remaining part of Aghdam and Kalbajar and Lachin districts - President Aliyev Politics 13:21
Iranian industrial and mining companies boost their sales Business 13:19
Pashinyan doesn’t want the war to stop - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:18
Ambassador talks illegal use of Azerbaijan's gold mines by Swiss citizen of Armenian descent Politics 13:15
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:12
SOCAR reduces LPG imports to Ukraine Oil&Gas 13:11
Armenia wanted to create chaos, panic in Azerbaijan by attacking civilians - President Aliyev Politics 13:10
Armenians who live in Nagorno-Karabakh can be sure that their security will be provided - President Aliyev Politics 13:07
For Armenia probably it is very painful to admit that we beat them on battlefield - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:04
Georgian bonds show best results after Ukraine in October Business 12:59
Georgia reveals TOP 10 products exported to Japan Business 12:59
Uzbekistan, Malaysia in talks over production of caustic soda, chlorine in Uzbek region Construction 12:58
Azerbaijan reveals TOP-10 private non-oil exporters Business 12:57
Armenian president distorts facts in interview to Russian RBC TV channel – MFA Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:57
Azerbaijan destroys Armenian Armed Forces’ anti-aircraft gun in direction of Khojavend district (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:54
We just did what we thought was right to defend our country, our people, to restore justice - President of Azerbaijan Politics 12:46
Our task was to restore territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and we are coming closer to this task - President Aliyev Politics 12:44
Oxford Energy Institute talks areas of interest in Turkmen oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 12:37
Azerbaijan, Ukraine enhancing co-op on renewable energy Oil&Gas 12:36
Hungary tightens anti-COVID rules, may suffice if followed - Orban Europe 12:35
Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji OJSC opens tender to purchase electrical goods Tenders 12:32
Electricity exports from Georgia down Oil&Gas 12:32
Georgia sees increase in some food products Business 12:29
Restoration of its territorial integrity - right of Azerbaijan – Iranian president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:22
Khamenei's support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity - principal position of Iran - former ambassador Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:20
Azerbaijani expert talks Armenian vandalism against religious monuments in occupied lands Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:16
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy spares Tenders 12:13
Major Azerbaijani non-oil companies unveil their 9M2020 exports Business 12:12
Uzbekistan, Ukraine consider creation of joint agro-industrial enterprises Business 12:11
Startup project of Baku Higher Oil School enters final of international competition (PHOTO) Society 12:10
DESFA conducts first natural gas auction with TAP Oil&Gas 12:08
Azerbaijan's Baktelecom opens tender for purchase of pipes Tenders 12:05
OPEC members' net oil export revenue to drop to 18-years low Oil&Gas 12:05
Armenia's 'phosphorus' tactics or attempt to hide from Azerbaijani UAVs (PHOTOS) Politics 11:55
Firing cluster munitions by Armenia on civilian areas of Azerbaijan should be stopped - UK parliamentary Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:54
Armenia plundered gold mining deposits in occupied Azerbaijani territories - Ecology Ministry Economy 11:53
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Italian La Repubblica newspaper Politics 11:45
Georgia records 2,295 new coronavirus cases Georgia 11:27
Statement of MFA Armenia paving ground for new war crimes against Azerbaijani civilians - top official Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:27
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 4 Finance 11:27
Turkmenistan signs decree on taxation of foreign vehicles when entering country Transport 11:10
Russia’s Astrakhan receives another batch of humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 11:09
Products imported from Russia's Bashkortostan to Azerbaijan revealed Business 11:08
Iran discloses volume of goods exported via Iran's Qom Province Business 11:07
Armenian Armed Forces intensively shelling Azerbaijan's Aghdam district Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:06
Volume of cargo transported via Iran's Northwest Railways growing Transport 11:02
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers adopts new rules of agricultural insurance Economy 10:50
Azerbaijan highly appreciates statement made by Supreme Leader of Iran Politics 10:26
Armenian troops shell Azerbaijan's border positions Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:25
Iranian Oil Terminals Company announces tender to buy pumps Tenders 10:22
ICIEC and IsDB Launch Innovative US$2 Billion COVID-19 Guarantee Facility in Support of Private Sector Other News 10:16
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 4 Finance 10:07
Total bank deposits of Azerbaijan's population decline year-on-year Finance 10:01
Turkmenistan intends to continue providing necessary aid to Afghanistan Business 09:59
