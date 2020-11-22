Kazakhstan's import of chemicals from Turkey surges

Turkey 22 November 2020 23:48 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan's import of chemicals from Turkey surges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The export of chemical products from Turkey to Kazakhstan increased by 14.6 percent in the past 8 months of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, having made up slightly over $61.2 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In August 2020, Turkey exported chemical products worth $6.04 million to Kazakhstan, which is 10.16 percent less than in August last year.

The value of export of chemical products from Turkey to international markets dropped by 14 percent from January through August 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, making up $11.4 billion.

Turkey’s export of chemicals made up 11.2 percent of the country’s overall export for the reporting period.

In August 2020, Turkey exported the chemicals worth over $1.3 billion to global markets, which is 15.6 percent less compared to the same period of 2019.

At the same time, the export of chemicals from Turkey to the foreign market amounted to 11 percent of the overall export volume for the mentioned month.

Over the past 12 months (from August 2019 through August 2020), Turkey exported the chemicals worth over $18.7 billion abroad.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey congratulates Azerbaijani people on returning to native Aghdam
Turkey congratulates Azerbaijani people on returning to native Aghdam
Armenian general who announced use of 'Iskandar' missile in Karabakh summoned for interrogation
Armenian general who announced use of 'Iskandar' missile in Karabakh summoned for interrogation
Armenian PM dismisses foreign minister
Armenian PM dismisses foreign minister
Loading Bars
Latest
Estonian Foreign Minister discusses political situation with David Zalkaliani and Grigol Vashadze Georgia 00:37
Kazakhstan's import of chemicals from Turkey surges Turkey 22 November 23:48
Iran unveils value of kiwifruit exports from Iran's Mazandaran Province Business 22 November 23:31
Production of beverages decreases in Azerbaijan Business 22 November 23:13
Iran declares volume of fish caught from Caspian Sea Business 22 November 23:09
Iran’s exports to EU grows by 13% in nine months Business 22 November 22:39
Review of main events of Azerbaijani transport sector for week Transport 22 November 21:40
Georgia decreases import of cement from Azerbaijan Business 22 November 21:37
Turkey announces 6 017 more COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours Turkey 22 November 21:21
Uzbek-Turkish JV eyes increasing production of import-substituting goods Business 22 November 20:41
Masks won't protect without social distancing, warns Turkey’s pandemic board member Turkey 22 November 19:46
Azerbaijan ranks second among Iran’s car exports Business 22 November 19:22
Number of people recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran exceeds 600,000 Society 22 November 19:22
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 23 Oil&Gas 22 November 19:21
Fuzuli will be host town of prosperity and happiness soon - top official Politics 22 November 19:21
Assistant to Azerbaijani president names main position used by Armenians to attack civilian population of Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Politics 22 November 19:21
Putin says joint statement on Karabakh was authored by all three signatory sides Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 November 19:07
Iraq reports 1,766 new COVID-19 cases, 535,321 in total Arab World 22 November 18:25
Uzbekistan and India hold political consultations Uzbekistan 22 November 17:41
Azerbaijan outlines priority of alternative energy sources dev't for next 10 years Oil&Gas 22 November 17:18
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 22 November 17:17
Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 24,581 in the past day Russia 22 November 16:29
Azerbaijan confirms 1,598 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 22 November 15:34
Reconstruction set to begin in western Turkey's earthquake-hit Izmir Turkey 22 November 15:26
Traffic restriction resumes in 7 large cities of Georgia from today Georgia 22 November 15:14
Reps of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan acquainted with consequences of Armenian vandalism in Fuzuli city (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 22 November 15:13
5.8-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture Other News 22 November 14:59
Video of alleged mockery of bodies of Armenian soldiers - fake - Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office Politics 22 November 14:09
Iran reveals number of enterprises to be set up in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province Finance 22 November 14:04
Italy’s City Council of Catania adopts document condemning Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan Politics 22 November 14:02
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical to buy diesel fuel via tender Tenders 22 November 14:02
Number of oil and gas wells drilled in Iran revealed Oil&Gas 22 November 13:54
Kazakh Health Ministry updates COVID-19 numbers Kazakhstan 22 November 13:48
Major Iranian companies boost iron ore pellets production Business 22 November 13:21
ICESCO experts ready for research visits to liberated Azerbaijani territories - Director-General Politics 22 November 13:00
Lockdown takes effect in Turkey as COVID-19 patients hit record high amid frightening rise Turkey 22 November 12:33
Georgia reports 4 048 new coronavirus cases, 3 856 recoveries Georgia 22 November 12:30
Investments in Iran’s Kermanshah Province up Finance 22 November 12:27
Heads of int’l organizations visit liberated Fuzuli region - aide to Azerbaijani president Politics 22 November 12:25
Azerbaijani judokas win 5 medals at European Championship (PHOTO) Society 22 November 12:12
Azerbaijan supplies electricity to mosque in liberated Aghdam Society 22 November 12:11
Iran to create new jobs in Kurdistan Province Finance 22 November 12:10
Azerbaijani ombudsman prepares another appeal to ICRC, UN regarding captured Azerbaijani soldiers Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 November 12:09
Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan made service visit to city of Shusha Politics 22 November 11:28
Iran reveals data on foreign investments Finance 22 November 11:06
Azerbaijani flag raised in Shelly village of Aghdam region (PHOTO) Politics 22 November 10:35
China to launch moon probe, seeking first lunar rock retrieval since 1970s Other News 22 November 10:34
Central Bank of Azerbaijan plans to raise funds at deposit auction Finance 22 November 10:03
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical announces tender for spare parts Tenders 22 November 10:01
Uzbekneftegaz to buy hardware firewall via tender Tenders 22 November 10:00
Armenia, even leaving Aghdam destroyed everything after itself - Turkish Defense Ministry (VIDEO) Politics 22 November 09:43
Fitch Rating's talks deficit in Azerbaijan's 2020 consolidated budget Finance 22 November 09:42
Number of enterprises to be established in Iran's Qom Province revealed Finance 22 November 09:42
Payment of subsidies to farmers to start in December - Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry Economy 22 November 09:31
Palestinian rocket fire draws Israeli air strikes in Gaza Israel 22 November 09:23
Azerbaijan raises import of electrical goods from Turkey in 10M2020 Turkey 22 November 09:01
Daily reported cases of COVID-19 down to 756 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 22 November 08:58
Portugal to ban domestic travel, close schools around national holidays Europe 22 November 08:35
Twitter, Facebook to hand over @POTUS account to Biden on January 20 US 22 November 08:01
Trump stresses importance of G20 work to restore economic growth, to overcome pandemic US 22 November 07:33
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan in talks over creating trade and logistics centers Transport 22 November 07:01
G20 leaders pledge to fund fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines: draft statement Other News 22 November 06:15
France reports 17,881 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in 24 hours Europe 22 November 05:35
Iran investments in Qazvin Province grow Finance 22 November 05:01
England will end COVID lockdown with stricter tiered system Europe 22 November 04:40
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 12 mln -- Johns Hopkins University US 22 November 04:11
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 641,000 in past day - WHO Other News 22 November 03:29
Xi says China ready to boost global COVID-19 vaccine cooperation Other News 22 November 02:57
Turkey reports 5,532 new COVID-19 cases, 440,805 in total Turkey 22 November 02:15
UK's Sunak says he hopes for a Brexit deal but not at any price Europe 22 November 01:32
World Bank warns G20 against doing too little to tackle debt problems World 22 November 00:51
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 22 November 00:19
Digitalization of services to contribute to insurance market dev't-Azerbaijani association Finance 22 November 00:19
Number of licenses issued in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province increase Finance 21 November 23:59
Turkish President urges better G20 cooperation amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 21 November 23:46
Polling process for second round of parliamentary elections ended in Georgia Georgia 21 November 22:54
Israeli minister sends letter to chairman of Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora Politics 21 November 22:51
Turkey is real factor in this region - Lavrov Turkey 21 November 22:51
UK records another 19,875 coronavirus cases with 341 deaths Europe 21 November 22:39
Land plots to be allocated to Turkmen private producers Business 21 November 22:08
Britain and Canada sign post-Brexit rollover trade deal Europe 21 November 22:03
Positions of Moscow and Baku on restoring peace in Karabakh coincide - Lavrov Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 November 21:30
Uzbekistan cuts steel imports from Turkey Turkey 21 November 21:26
Iranian FM's visit to Azerbaijan postponed Politics 21 November 21:25
Russian and Turkish efforts have stopped military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh - Erdogan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 November 21:24
Not everyone immediately perceived 9 November statement correctly, attempted to interpret it through prism of geopolitical games - Russian FM Politics 21 November 21:16
President Aliyev notes important role played by President of Turkey in strengthening security measures in region Politics 21 November 21:10
Other members of Minsk Group also expressed their positive attitude towards text of statement, albeit with slight delay - President Aliyev Politics 21 November 21:09
Non-performing loans of Georgian banks up Finance 21 November 21:00
Promising new situation has emerged in the region - President of Azerbaijan Politics 21 November 20:51
Azerbaijan growing methanol production Business 21 November 20:50
Peacekeeping forces have already taken up positions that were determined - Russian Minister of Defense Politics 21 November 20:46
Russia and Turkey will participate in measures to observe ceasefire and to exercise control over it - President Aliyev Politics 21 November 20:39
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 22 Oil&Gas 21 November 20:29
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 21 November 20:29
President Ilham Aliyev receives Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (PHOTO) Politics 21 November 20:26
There have been no serious violations of ceasefire since signing of statement - President of Azerbaijan Politics 21 November 20:24
Armenia has extensively used foreign mercenaries - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 21 November 20:22
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 21 November 20:08
Al Jazeera English prepares video coverage from Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 November 19:58
All news