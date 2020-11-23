Turkey sees decline in inflow of Azerbaijani tourists over 10M2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

Some 20,027 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in October 2020, which is 67.46 percent less compared to the same month in 2019, Trend reports on Nov.23 referring to Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in October this year amounted to 1.15 percent.

During the past 10 months of 2020, 203,504 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey, which is 73.91 percent less compared to the same period in 2019.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey for the reporting period made up 1.82 percent.

According to the ministry, in October 2020, more than 1.7 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 59.4 percent less compared to October 2019.

From January through October this year, 11.2 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 42.49 percent less than in the same period of 2019.

Some 901,723 citizens of Azerbaijan visited Turkey in 2019, which is 5.03 percent more compared to 2018.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in 2019 amounted to 2 percent.