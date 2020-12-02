Turkey, EU cooperation key to fight hate, discrimination in Europe: Comms Director Altun

Turkey and the European Union’s cooperation and collaboration are key to countering the message of hate and discrimination in Europe, Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah..

“We desire and pursue a closer relationship with the European Union. Our cooperation and collaboration are key to countering the message of hate and discrimination in Europe,” Altun said speaking at the TRT World Forum organized by Turkey's English-language public broadcaster.

“The only way the bloc can prove it has no problem with the world’s Muslims is being respectful toward Turkey,” he stated, adding that the idea that Ankara must make concessions to Brussels to gain its amity is unjust.

“We tell our European interlocutors that dialogue is the only element that will further our relations,” Altun said.

Altun further invited EU countries to act against anti-Muslim and anti-refugee sentiment.

“As humanity becomes less dependent on any single nation for political leadership and economic growth, we must build a new order that looks out for everyone’s rights and interests.”

The communications director also underlined that international cooperation and solidarity must be furthered as the world enters a new period.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic affected all aspects of life, we must augment our efforts to combat disinformation and hatred with complementary steps in other areas – including foreign policy,” he said.

“From the United States and Europe to Africa and Asia, we answered the call of our friends and allies. The Turkish people shared surgical masks and ventilators and personal protective equipment with fellow humans around the world,” Altun highlighted.

Turkey distinguished itself in medical aid to the world as requests from 156 countries were met in the form of donations or purchases.