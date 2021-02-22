Azerbaijani tourist inflow to Turkey continues to lower

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

Some 14,867 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in January 2021, which is 72.86 percent less than in the same month of 2020, Trend reports on Feb.22 referring to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in the reporting month amounted to 2.92 percent.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry, 507,787 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey, down by 71.48 percent compared to January last year.

In 2020, slightly over 12.7 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 71.74 percent less than a year before.

Some 236,797 tourists of Azerbaijan visited Turkey in 2020, down by 73.74 percent compared to 2019, and the share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey last year amounted to 1.86 percent.