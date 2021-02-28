Turkey set to support Croatia's post-quake revival: Turkish FM
Ankara is ready to provide any support needed to Croatia in the post-earthquake revival of the damaged provinces, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
Speaking at a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman and the deputy prime minister of Croatia, Tomo Medved, Çavuşoğlu expressed that as a country that has suffered from earthquakes for decades, Turkey is willing to share its experience in dealing with the disaster.
Latest
It is necessary to end deployment of Armenian armed forces on territory of Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry
President Aliyev: Any attempt to violate implementation of November 10th declaration will be very harmful for Armenia (VIDEO)
Increase in malware attacks makes cybersecurity more relevant than ever - Kaspersky Lab in Azerbaijan