Turkey set to support Croatia's post-quake revival: Turkish FM

Ankara is ready to provide any support needed to Croatia in the post-earthquake revival of the damaged provinces, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman and the deputy prime minister of Croatia, Tomo Medved, Çavuşoğlu expressed that as a country that has suffered from earthquakes for decades, Turkey is willing to share its experience in dealing with the disaster.