New daily COVID-19 cases in Turkey drops to 20,107

Еurkey's daily number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to 20,107 Friday, the Health Ministry said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

A total of 20,107 infections, including 2,210 symptomatic patients, were confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.

With 278 new related fatalities, the nationwide COVID-19 death toll has reached 42,465.

As many as 35,529 more patients won the battle against the disease, bringing the number of total recoveries to over 4.6 million.

More than 48.9 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 251,194 done since Thursday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 3,260.

The country, which ranks seventh in global vaccination numbers, exceeded 10 million second doses for its citizens Thursday. Overall, more than 24.3 million people have received their shots.