Turkey increases export of defense industry products to int'l markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

Turkey increased the export of products of the defense industry by 45.5 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $1.3 billion, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

Turkey exported the products of the defense industry worth $221.8 million in June 2021, which is 32.6 percent more than in June 2020.

Turkey's export of products of the defense industry totaled $2.7 billion over the past 12 months (June 2020 - June 2021).