Turkey notes substantial growth in car exports to US
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29
Trend:
Turkey's car exports to the US increased by 61.1 percent from January through May 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, amounting to $503.2 million, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey told Trend.
In May 2021, exports of Turkish cars to the US surged 3.7 times as compared to May 2020, reaching $97.3 million.
The value of car exports from Turkey to the international market in the first 5 months of 2021 rose by 37.1 percent on annual basis, making up over $12 million.
In May 2021, Turkey exported cars worth more than $1.8 million abroad, which is a growth of 56.5 percent over the year.
Over the past 12 months (from May 2020 through May 2021), Turkey’s exports of cars amounted to more than $28.8 billion.
