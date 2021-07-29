Turkey notes substantial growth in car exports to US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

Turkey's car exports to the US increased by 61.1 percent from January through May 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, amounting to $503.2 million, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey told Trend.

In May 2021, exports of Turkish cars to the US surged 3.7 times as compared to May 2020, reaching $97.3 million.

The value of car exports from Turkey to the international market in the first 5 months of 2021 rose by 37.1 percent on annual basis, making up over $12 million.

In May 2021, Turkey exported cars worth more than $1.8 million abroad, which is a growth of 56.5 percent over the year.

Over the past 12 months (from May 2020 through May 2021), Turkey’s exports of cars amounted to more than $28.8 billion.