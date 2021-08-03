Azerbaijan reduces import of Turkish-made cars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3

Trend:

The export of cars from Turkey to Azerbaijan decreased by 17.3 percent from January through June 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, amounting to $40.4 million, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey told Trend.

In June 2021, the export of cars from Turkey to Azerbaijan decreased by 12 percent compared to the same month of 2020, reaching $6.56 million, the ministry said.

Turkey has overall increased the export of cars by 45.5 percent over the first half of this year compared to the same period last year - up to $14.3 billion.

Turkey exported cars for $2.35 billion in June 2021, which is 16.8 percent more than in June 2020.

Over the past 12 months (from June 2020 through June 2021), exports of Turkish cars totaled $29.1 billion.