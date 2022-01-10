Turkish minister receives special envoy for dialogue with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar received a special envoy for dialogue with Armenia Serdar Kilic, Trend reports on Jan. 10 referring to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

Turkey and Armenia have appointed special envoys to normalize relations. The first meeting of the special envoys of the two countries is scheduled for January 14 in Moscow.