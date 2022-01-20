Ankara expects to host Putin-Zelensky meeting - Erdogan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20
Trend:
Ankara expects to host a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on its territory, Turkish President said at a joint press conference with his colleague from El Salvador Nayib Bukele in Ankara, Trend reports.
"We expect to hold a meeting between Putin and Zelensky. We attach great importance to both Putin's visit to Turkey and my visit to Ukraine. My visit to Ukraine is scheduled for early next month," he added.
