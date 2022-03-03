Cavusoglu, Kuleba discuss agreement reached at Russian-Ukrainian talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

Trend:

A telephone conversation was held between the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Ukraine Mevlut Cavushoglu and Dmytro Kuleba, Trend reports citing Turkish MFA.

The ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine.

Cavushoglu expressed satisfaction with the agreement between Russia and Ukraine on the joint provision of humanitarian corridors with a temporary ceasefire.

According to him, these corridors will also facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the regions of the country.