Turkish Cypriots are inseparable part of Turkic world: Ankara slams EU

Türkiye on Saturday rejected an EU statement in which the bloc expressed concerns about the admission of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as an observer member, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"As stated in the (Organization of Turkic States) Summit Declaration, the Turkish Cypriots are an inseparable part of the Turkic world, it is their natural right to establish and develop relations with the Turkic States in every field," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the EU's attempts "to hinder the Turkish Cypriot people to become a respectable member of the international community, are incompatible with goodwill, and they also once again clearly reveal the hypocrisy of the Union, which has been captivated by the vicious policies of the Greek Cypriot administration and Greece."

"A just, lasting and sustainable settlement on the Island of Cyprus can only be reached following a process that will be initiated with the reaffirmation of the inherent sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people, which have been usurped since 1963," it added.

The international community needs to abandon its attitude that sees the Greek Cypriot side as the sole owner of the island and recognize the TRNC, said the ministry, adding: "Türkiye, by all means, will continue to stand by the TRNC and to be the voice of the Turkish Cypriots in all international platforms."