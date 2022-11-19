Turkish intelligence captures 11 ISIS terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish intelligence units captured 11 ISIS terrorists in an operation in northern Syria, according to a statement made by security forces on Saturday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The terrorists were detained in raids on three separate houses located in the Operation Euphrates Shield region, where the Turkish military carried out a cross-border counterterrorism operation to clear its borders.

The detained terrorists confessed that they provided logistical and military support to ISIS terrorists who carried out attacks against the PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot YPG-run prison in Hassakeh province, sources said.

The Syrian National Army (SNA) also cooperated with Turkish intelligence squads during the operation, they added.

The security forces confiscated a vast amount of explosives and ammunition, including 4,350 electrical detonators (worth $30,000), 665 circuit boards, and other technical equipment.

Some 5,000 Daesh suspects are held in jails run by the YPG terrorists, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.