Turkish Bayraktar AKINCI successfully hits target with TOLUN miniature bomb during test launch (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Turkish Bayraktar AKINCI unmanned aerial vehicle successfully hit the target with a TOLUN miniature bomb during a test launch, Baykar company told Trend.

According to the information, the Bayraktar AKINCI project is carried out under the leadership of the Ministry of Defense Industry of Türkiye. Within its framework, tests of the TOLUN miniature bomb developed by ASELSAN were successfully completed on December 2. Bayraktar AKINCI, equipped with 4 miniature bombs, flew from Tekirdag towards the Karapınar shooting range in Konya, where it successfully hit the target during a test launch. The TOLUN miniature bomb was first tested on an unmanned aerial vehicle platform thanks to GPS/INS, hitting the target with a precision strike from 26,000 feet at a distance of 30 kilometers.

It should be noted that 75 percent of the total profit of Baykar, which began developing and manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles about 20 years ago, was export contracts. Declared as the export leader in the defense and aerospace sectors in 2021 by the Turkish Exporters Council, Baykar has exported more than $1 billion to 18 countries in 2022. Export contracts accounted for 98 percent of contracts signed by Baykar in 2022. Until 2022, contracts were signed with 25 countries for the Bayraktar TB2 UAV, with five countries for the Bayraktar Akinci.