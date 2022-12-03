Türkiye will not allow 'terror corridor' on southern border

Türkiye will never allow the emergence of a "terror corridor" on its border, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Akar's comments came a day after the National Security Council (MGK) underlined that Türkiye will not tolerate the presence and activities of any terrorist group in its region.

"We will never in any way allow the formation of a terror corridor or the activities of terrorists" on Türkiye's southern border, Akar told reporters in the northwestern province of Canakkale.

A total of 491 terrorists have been eliminated so far in Türkiye's ongoing cross-border campaign against the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch, the YPG, he said, adding that only terrorist groups were targeted in the operation.

"We have also done everything that needs to be done so far not to harm the coalition forces and civilians. We will continue to do so," Akar said.

Calling on all our interlocutors to cut off their ties and not to support terrorists, he stressed Türkiye respects Iraq and Syria's territorial integrity and sovereign rights.

Because the fight against Daesh cannot be "done like this. The only army fighting hand-to-hand against ISIS is Türkiye's army. And it is the Turkish army that neutralized more than 4,000 terrorists," he said.