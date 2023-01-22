Number of foreign companies in Türkiye reaches record-high

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The number of companies with foreign capital in Türkiye has reached 20,135 in 2022, which is the highest figure since 2010, Trend reports.

The interest of foreign investors in Türkiye in the period from 2010 through 2022 shows a steady growth.

Against the background the recession of the pandemic crisis, the number of newly established companies with foreign capital in Türkiye in 2021 increased by 29.7 percent to 13,445, and a 50 percent increase in the number of companies in this category in 2022 was the highest figure in four years.

The largest number of companies with foreign capital in Türkiye in 2022 was opened with the participation of Russian citizens. Last year, a total of 1,363 companies with Russian participation were opened (140 joint-stock companies and 1,223 limited liability companies).

This is followed by companies with the participation of the capital of Iranian citizens – 1,300 (55 joint-stock companies and 1,245 limited liability companies). Companies with capital participation of German citizens ranked third – 484 (111 joint-stock companies and 373 limited liability companies).

Foreign citizens mainly invested in the wholesale trade sector. As many as 3,070 companies have started operating in this area. This is followed by the real estate sector – 1,043 companies, commercial and other services – 938 companies.

A total of 62 percent of foreign-owned companies established in Türkiye in 2022 are in Istanbul. As many as 12,462 such companies have been established in this province. Followed by: Antalya – 1,648 and Ankara – 821.