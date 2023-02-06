Airport in Turkish Hatay province damaged after deadly Türkiye quake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Turkiye has damaged the airport in Turkish Hatay province, Trend reports.

In particular, deep cracks have appeared on the runways.

The earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.