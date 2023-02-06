UK ready to provide assistance to Türkiye, following earthquake - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The UK is ready to provide assistance to Türkiye, following earthquake occurred today morning, British Ambassador to Türkiye Jill Morris said, Trend reports via her Twitter publication.

"We are in touch with the emergency services about assistance from the UK," the post said.

Terrible and devastating earthquake in Southeast Türkiye. Our thoughts and prayers are with Türkiye and the Turkish people at this difficult time, she noted.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 284 people were killed and 2,383 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.