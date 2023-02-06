Trend releases exclusive footage from quake-hit areas in Türkiye (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. A 7.7-magnitude earthquake has rocked southeastern Türkiye today, Trend reports.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. There is severe destruction in the provinces of Diyarbakir, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that 912 people were killed and 5,385 got injured in the quake. As many as 2470 people were rescued from the rubble.

Trend presents exclusive footage from the quake-hit areas in Türkiye.