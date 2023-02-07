Türkiye names region with highest number of victims in earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca named the region with the highest number of victims as a result of an earthquake, Trend reports.

"1,647 people died in Hatay, 1,243 in Kahramanmarash, 504 in Gaziantep, 127 in Shanliurfa, 167 in Adana, 896 in Adiyaman, 201 in Malatya," he said.

He also noted that 1,846 people were rescued from the rubble in Hatay.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 5,434 people were killed, 31,777 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.