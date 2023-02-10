Türkiye detains contractor of quake-hit building in Hatay province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. A contractor of the earthquake-hit building in the Hatay province of Türkiye attempted to flee the country, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

According to the source, he was detained at Istanbul Airport.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 19,388 people have been killed, and 77,711 have got injured in the quake.