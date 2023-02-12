Türkiye's Hatay airport reopens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure announced that Hatay Airport has resumed operations after rebuilding a runway damaged by earthquakes, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The ministry also shared footage before and after the restoration of the runway.

"Damage on the runway has been repaired. The airport has resumed operation again," the statement said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.