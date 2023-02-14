Türkiye, Israel have political will for normalization of relations - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. There is a political will for the normalization of the relations from both Türkiye and Israel, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports.

He noted that Israel was one of the first countries to support Türkiye after the earthquake.

"We appreciate the support provided during this difficult time. There is a political will for the normalization of the relations from both sides. The ambassadors of both countries work on strengthening the relations," said Cavusoglu.

According to the Israeli media, Israel was among the first countries to send humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Türkiye. On February 6, Israel sent to Türkiye two teams carrying relief measures such as tents, medication, and blankets.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.