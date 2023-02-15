Three UN staff members killed in earthquake in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Three UN employees were killed in an earthquake in Türkiye, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing, Trend reports citing media.

"We are currently aware of three employees who died during the earthquake. They were employees from among the representatives of the country," he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 35,418 people have been killed, and 105,505 have got injured in the quake.