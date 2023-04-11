Türkiye to establish Family and Youth Bank - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Family and Youth Bank will be created in Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the presentation ceremony of the electoral declaration of the Justice and Development Party of Türkiye, Trend reports.

"In order to encourage our youth to start a family, young people will be provided with financial assistance in all directions, starting from education to work, and from marriage to childcare. To achieve these goals, we will create a Family and Youth Bank. This bank will be supported by revenues from natural gas and oil produced by our country. We will also exempt our young generation enrolled in higher education from the tax when buying a mobile phone and a computer, and will allocate 10 gigabytes of free Internet each month," Erdogan said.

At the same time, Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree on holding presidential elections in the country on May 14.