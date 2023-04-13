Turkish Adiyaman hit by earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. An earthquake occurred in Turkish Adiyaman, Trend reports via the Turkish Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

According to the AFAD, the 4.3-magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers.

Previously, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.