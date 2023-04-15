Burning of Azerbaijani flag in Yerevan is evidence of vandalism, mass ignorance - Turkish Presidential Administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The burning of the Azerbaijani flag at the international sports competition in Yerevan is evidence of vandalism and mass ignorance, the Turkish Presidential Administration told TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

According to the Presidential Administration, such acts are unacceptable.

"We condemn this incident, which is obvious evidence of hatred and is typical for undeveloped societies," the administration added.

On April 14, during the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, a provocation was committed against Azerbaijan. An Armenian designer and stylist Aram Nikolyan ran onto the stage, took the Azerbaijani flag from the hands of the flag bearer, and burned it in front of everyone.

Previously, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan issued a joint statement saying that a decision had been made to return Azerbaijani athletes from Yerevan.