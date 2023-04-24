Turkish MFA responds to those trying to falsify events of 1915

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The unfortunate statements that are incompatible with historical facts and the international law regarding the events of 1915 are futile efforts aimed at rewriting history for political motives, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye said, regarding the statements of representatives of the authorities of a number of countries on the events of 1915, Trend reports.

"It should not be forgotten that 1915 events cannot be defined according to politicians’ personal agendas and their domestic political considerations. Such an approach can only lead to distortion of history. Those who insist on this biased approach will go down in history as worthless opportunist politicians.

We reject these statements, which we consider null and void, and condemn in the strongest terms those who persist in this mistake. Türkiye does not need to be lectured about its own history by anyone.

We urge these circles who seek to derive animosity from history for shallow political considerations to support our Joint History Commission proposal, and the regional peace and cooperation efforts led by our country instead of repeating such grave mistakes," the statement reads.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Türkiye's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out the so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Türkiye and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Türkiye called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not yet responded to Türkiye's proposal, since this is, first of all, a fictional story deliberately falsified by Armenians.