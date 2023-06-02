Türkiye appoints acting chairman of Grand National Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The leader of the Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahceli, as the oldest MP, has been appointed acting chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Trend reports.

Today, the Grand National Assembly of the new convocation is beginning its work.

At the first meeting, under the chairmanship of Bahceli, the MPs' oath ceremony will take place.

Parliamentary elections were held in Türkiye on May 14, 2023, alongside presidential elections, to elect all 600 members of the Grand National Assembly. The incoming members formed the 28th Parliament of Türkiye.

The governing Justice and Development Party (AKP) of incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lead the People's Alliance, which also included the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Great Union Party (BBP) and the New Welfare Party (YRP).

The People's Alliance retained its majority in the parliament with 322 MPs. The Justice and Development Party (AK Party), led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, won the highest percentage of the vote with 36 percent.