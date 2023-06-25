Erdogan holds phone talk with NATO Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently engaged in a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, as confirmed by the Turkish Presidential Administration's Liaison Office, Trend reports.

The discussion primarily focused on the recent events unfolding in Russia, with President Erdogan expressing optimism that these developments will contribute to the establishment of a just peace in Ukraine. Additionally, the topic of Sweden's potential membership in NATO was touched upon, with Erdogan expressing Türkiye's constructive stance toward Sweden's accession.

However, he emphasized that until terrorist organizations such as PKK/PYD/YPG are effectively curtailed in Sweden and appropriate amendments are made to the country's anti-terrorism legislation, any changes in this regard would be inconsequential.