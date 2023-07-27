Azerbaijan, Türkiye to co-improve Kaan national combat aircraft

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Azerbaijan and Türkiye will jointly improve the Kaan aircraft, Trend reports.

The IDEF-23 International Defense Industry Fair is expected to host the signing of an agreement "On cooperation on the development of Kaan national combat aircraft" with the participation of Turkish Defense Industry Agency President Haluk Gorgun, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The Kaan aircraft was developed by TAI with the aim of replacing the F-16 and F-35 aircraft bought from the US.

The first test flight of the national aircraft took place on March 16, 2023, and was successfully completed.

On May 1, during a "Century of the Future" event organized by TAI in Ankara, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the Turkish-made combat aircraft will be called "Kaan".

The IDEF-23 is being held on July 25–28 in Istanbul.