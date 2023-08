BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss Azerbaijani-Armenian relations during the meeting, Trend reports.

The sides will also discuss the Zangezur Corridor project, the situation in Syria, the grain deal and bilateral trade relations.

The exact date of Vladimir Putin's visit to Türkiye has not yet been announced. However, it is expected that the visit will take place in August.