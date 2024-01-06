Türkiye presents HURKUS-2 attack aircraft

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Turk Havacilik Uzay Sanayi has introduced a new generation of trainer and light attack aircraft called HURKUS-2, Trend reports.

According to the information, this aircraft is intended for basic and advanced training of fighter pilots, as well as for performing air support missions in difficult conditions.

Initially, development focused on creating a training aircraft, but then an armed version appeared, HURKUS-C, into which various ammunition and equipment were integrated. Successful flight and shooting tests were also carried out.

This development is attracting attention abroad, especially in African countries.

The company has also created the HURKUS Air Ground Integration variant for use in Air Force combat fire support teams and air traffic controller development activities.

The new aircraft is expected to bring significant benefits due to its low operating costs and advanced avionics systems.

Turk Havacilik Uzay Sanayi plans to deliver 55 improved HURKUŞ-2 aircraft to the 122nd Basic Flight Training Squadron of the Turkish Air Force. The first flight is expected in June.