Turkish Air Force to receive first domestic fifth-generation fighters - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Turkish-made fifth-generation military aircraft is scheduled to enter service in 2028, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a rally of the ruling Justice and Development Party in the southwest of Denizli province, Trend reports.

According to him, the development process of the fifth generation aircraft has been going on in Türkiye for about 15 years, and now the critical stage, which involves the start of flight tests of the KAAN aircraft, has been left behind.

"The first flight of the combat aircraft was completed successfully. We plan to deliver the first KAAN aircraft to the Turkish Air Force by the end of 2028," the head of Türkiye said.